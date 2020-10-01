Niemann, Lawrence V. "Larry"

95, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., Sept. 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Niemann (nee Hellweg) for 70 years. Dear father & father-in-law of Nancy J. Niemann Royer, MD (Michel P. Royer) & the late Lawrence V. Niemann, Jr. (Mary Donnelly Niemann survives). Dear brother of the late Mary Louise Niemann & William C. Niemann. Dear grandfather of Caty, Annie, Ted, & Gracie Niemann. Dear brother-in-law of Ronald & Marge Aylward & Richard & the late Patricia Hellweg. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, & friend.

Mr. Niemann was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Holy Name of Jesus & St. Clare of Assisi Parish, Group Leader of Daily World Missionaries, Cath. Leag., John Paul II Choir, NCMA, Class of Our Lady of Perpetual Help 1938, Alum of McBride High School 1942, St. Louis Univ. 1948, US Army 1471st Engineers (WWII), Assn. of Govt. Acct, AL Posts 385 & 335.

Services: Visitation Sat., Oct. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at BUCHHOLZ Mortuary WEST, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson Rd.- Chesterfield), then to St. Clare of Assisi Church, 15642 Clayton Rd. (Ellisville) for a 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations in Larry's name may be made to: S.S.N.D., 320 East Ripa, St. Louis, MO 63125; Jesuits of Bellarmine House, 3737 Westminster Place, St. Louis, MO 63108; The Marianists, 4425 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. On-line guestbook www.buchholzmortuary.com