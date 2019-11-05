Leah, Leah

Leah O Leah (nee Lauf, later Jansky and Schwartz), beloved former Maryville University humanities professor, actress, and performer of several original one-woman shows, died peacefully with family and a few last sips of Manhattan, in Maplewood, her home of 46 years. Leah is survived by her loving husband Bob Schwartz; her sister Rita May; children Margarita Rochow, Draza Jansky, Martin Jansky (Cindy), Alexandra Rice (Dick), Sonia Levy, Dominik Jansky (Lisa), stepson Jayme Schwartz (Hinda) and many grandchildren (Madeline, Cole, Abbie, Willa, Harper, Ithan, Daniel, Luke, Sam, Evelina, Foster, Ryan, Maysa, Layla). She inspired with her teaching, her wisdom, her curiosity, and her famously independent, generous spirit. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Maplewood Public Library, where she borrowed a significant fraction of her life's immense reading list and regularly took her grandchildren through her final years. Or, as Leah would advise: "Do what you want!"

Services: Private celebration on Nov. 23