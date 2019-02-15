Dunn, LeAnne Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Wed., Feb. 13, 2019. Loving daughter of Marilyn (the late Paul) Dunn dear sister of Cindy Reis, Kevin, Nancy (Jack) Hishon, Colleen, and Patrick. Dear aunt of Michael, Rachel, Ashley, Jacob, and Jack IV. Our dear niece, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Visitation Monday February 18, 10 a.m. until Funeral Mass 11 a.m. same day at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier, Florissant 63031. Interment St. Ferdinand Cemetery online guestbook at www.buchholzmortuary.com A Buchholz Mortuary Florissant service.
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019