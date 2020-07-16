1/1
Lebera "Libby" Ippolito
1915 - 2020
Ippolito, Lebera "Libby"

(nee Edwards), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arsenio "Fred" Ippolito; dear mother and mother-in-law of Fred (Robin) Ippolito, and the late Carol Ippolito; dear grandmother of Joe and Angela Gober; dear sister of Avery (Frances) Edwards and the late Lanell Choden; our dear great grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Libby was a member of Bon Coeur Garden Club. She loved Jazz music, loved her family and friends and entertaining.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., July 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. Monica for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis or ALS appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
JUL
17
Funeral
09:30 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Monica
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
2 entries
July 15, 2020
She was so sweet. An amazing person. I just happened to think about her last night to find out today of her passing. I only wish I had another moment to spend with her.
Scott Choden
Family
July 15, 2020
We Thank God that he gave U 104 plus years with us❤ We close our eyes and remember Thanksgiving at Aunt Libby & Uncle Freds (Uncle Fred did not like turkey)
The Ippolitos never missed a Holiday together, we Miss those days
Thank You Aunt Libby, we will miss U and always remember U and Love U❤
Steve (Stevie) Ippolito
Family
