Ippolito, Lebera "Libby"

(nee Edwards), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arsenio "Fred" Ippolito; dear mother and mother-in-law of Fred (Robin) Ippolito, and the late Carol Ippolito; dear grandmother of Joe and Angela Gober; dear sister of Avery (Frances) Edwards and the late Lanell Choden; our dear great grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Libby was a member of Bon Coeur Garden Club. She loved Jazz music, loved her family and friends and entertaining.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., July 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. Monica for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis or ALS appreciated.

