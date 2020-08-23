Kelley, Leda F. "Lee"

(nee Hart), born August 9, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio; died August 6, 2020 in St. Louis. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Lionel A. and Lucille H. (nee Spencer) Hart and her brothers, Richard and Robert L. Hart. Lee is survived by her niece, Mala (Pat) Phelan, her nephew, Rick (Jeri) Hart, her adoptive family, Suzie and Ted Heimburger, John (Meredith) Heimburger, Jessica (Brian) Distelburger and many friends.

One of a kind, Lee was an elegant and gracious woman with a twinkle in her eye, a zest for life, a wonderful sense of humor and a soft spot for children and animals.

Services: Private Interment August 15, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis. Memorials preferred to: Humane Society of Missouri or to a children's charity of your choice.