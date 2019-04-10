Semore, Lee Doyle Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Sharon Sue (nee Geisler) Semore and his late wife Judith Semore; loving father of Leslie Tisius, Kimberly Aiello and husband Joseph, William Woolbright and wife Marjorie, Cindy Forman and husband Paul and the late Robert Nobles; dear grandfather of Lauren, Corinne, Shannon, Shea, Briana, Noah, Suzanne, Daniel, Dylan and Jacob; great grandfather to many. Services: A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home. Memorial donations are preferred to .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Doyle Semore.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019