Lee G. Wall, age 95, beloved husband of Valerie Wall, passed away on April 7th, 2020, with his family surrounding him in the comfort of his home. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Valerie, his adoring daughter, Jan (Vince) Misuraca, and their two children, Mimi (Ernie) Basic, and Vincenzo Misuraca, and great grandson, Senad Jack Basic. He was a loving father to the late Lt. Col Simon Wall, M.D. and his family, a cherished brother-in-law, and uncle to his nieces, nephews and their families. Lee was a proud U.S. Army WWII veteran and an active member of American Legion Post #556. After a career in Aerospace, he retired from McDonnell Douglas in 1987. He was a Master Mason and a member of the St. Louis Scottish Rite and enjoyed the camaraderie of these organizations. Lee was recognized as "Chesterfield Citizen of the Year" in 2016 for his leadership in the building of the Veterans Honor Park. He was a dedicated volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital for 25 years. Throughout his life, his smile, sense of humor, excellent memory, and compassion made for quick connections and lasting friendships. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery when it reopens, and a celebration of his life will be held at that time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Veterans Honor Park/City of Chesterfield, 690 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield, MO 63017.

