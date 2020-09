Carter, Lee Roy

Lee died peacefully Sept. 2, 2020; preceded by his late wife of 65 years, Shirley. Father of Richard (Karen), Gary (Suzie), and Cynthia.: grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 7. Dad loved dogs and never met a person he didn't like.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Charitable Foundation, 1001 Craig Rd., Suite 200, St. Louis MO 63146.

Services: None scheduled at this time.