DeGraffenreid, Lee Roy

Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ingrid B. DeGraffenreid (nee Liepe); dear father of Robert (Heather Ross) DeGraffenreid; dear grandfather of Christopher and Kai; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, July 9, 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.