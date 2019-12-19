Horstmann, Leeward Clifton "Lee"

92, of Owensville Missouri, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's

Disease. Born in Rosebud Missouri on March 20, 1927, Lee was the son of Emelia Lydia (Brandt) and Oscar Christian Horstmann. He graduated from Owensville High School in 1945 and received his bachelors degree from Southwest Missouri State and his masters degree from Drury College. On August 21, 1954, Lee married Jessie Louise Hoffman. Jessie preceded Lee in death on December 5, 2017. They had been married 63 years.

Lee began a 37-year teaching career at age 18 when he first taught in a two-room schoolhouse in Rosebud Missouri. He was an award-winning math teacher at Parkway East when he retired from teaching. Lee was then active in two career endeavors, selling residential real estate and raising Beefalo cattle. He was instrumental in establishing the Missouri Beefalo Association. Though Jessie and Lee raised their family in St. Louis County, he was passionate about his ties to Gasconade County and energized whenever he could spend time at their farm in Owensville,

especially with family and friends. Outdoor activities were his preference whether it was gardening, farming, ranching, fishing or simply doing any work or relaxation in the open air. But

most importantly Lee was the ultimate friend to all. His inquisitive nature, playful sense of humor, kind heart and love of conversation touched so many people in positive ways. Lee

always put others first and was a willing listener. His Christian faith was a source of strength for him throughout his life.

Lee is survived by his three children and their spouses: daughter Pam Patsley and husband Gary of Dallas, Texas; Paul Horstmann and wife Sue of St. Louis, Missouri; Philip Horstmann and wife Karen of Wilson, Wyoming. Lee was beloved grandpa to Philip and wife Alexandra, Kyle, Katie, August and wife Katelyn, William, Mason, Henry, Samuel and John. Lee was also loved by his two step-granddaughters and their families: Stephanie, husband Justin and daughter Irene; and Melissa, husband Tim and children Amelia, Luke and Matthew. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Rita Horstmann, brother-in-law Arvil Langenberg and brother-in-law Sam Hoffman and his wife Ruth. Lee was also a beloved uncle to many nieces, nephews and their families.

Services: Family and friends may call on Friday, December 20th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, 108 South 2nd St., Owensville, Missouri. A service celebrating Lee's life will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home followed by a graveside ceremony and then a luncheon at the Owensville Lion's Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Lee's name may be made to: (michaeljfox.org) or The Gasconade County Historical Society at PO Box 131, Hermann, MO 65041.

Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.