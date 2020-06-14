Leila Frances Riddle Marquis
Marquis, Leila Frances Riddle

Leila Marquis, longtime teacher & world traveler, departed life June 4 at age 99. Beloved mother of Catherine (the late Bruce "Seric" Homeyer) Marquis-Homeyer, Harry (Linda) Marquis & Paula (Andy) Ayers; grandma & great--grandma of Sarah (Bill) Richter, KT & Emily Ayers, Keaton Homeyer, Paul, Natalie, Marilyn & Juliette Marquis, Shawna (Will Shields) Shepardson & Ian (Sam Strand) Shepardson.

Services: Memorial on Sept. 20



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
