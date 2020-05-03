Lela Nell Morton
Morton, Lela Nell (nee Kaullen), born May 24, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri passed away April 25, 2020. Aka "Dumpy" by all of her friends and Bubba by all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Perry J. Kaullen and mother Lola (Stonner) of Overland Missouri, brother Perry "Bud" Kaullen (of Linn, Missouri), brother Roy William (Bill, killed in action during WWll) and sister Nancy Jo Rife (of University City, Missouri). She married Donald Morton July 21, 1949 (still living). Five children: Don Jr. (deceased), Dean (resides in Pensacola, Florida), David (resides in Wildwood, Missouri), Diane Pellin (resides in Union, Missouri) and Debbie Morton (resides in Pagosa Springs, Colorado). Six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Lela graduated from Ritenour High School in 1947. She obtained her BS degree in Elementary Education from Harris Teachers College in 1961. She received her MS degree in Elementary Education from Webster University in 1972. She taught 4th and 5th grades for 30 years, 28 of those were at Rose Acres Elementary in the Pattonville school district. She was positive and upbeat in her teaching style. She loved children and they loved her in return. Lela retired in 1992. She and Don spent time on the Current and Eleven Point rivers in their canoe. They traveled to Colorado to visit daughter Deb, Florida to visit son Dean and Coronado, California visiting relatives of Don. Many hours were spent on renovating the farm house and outbuildings on the family farm in Osage County. Lela was at ease with all people from different walks of life. Her beautiful smile lit up every room she was in. Services: She will be cremated and her ashes will be interred at the family farm cemetery in Linn, Missouri. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Joseph's Indian School. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
