Enders, Leland Earl At the age of 87 on May 15th, 2020 passed peacefully from this life and is now in heaven with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. Lee was married to Dorise Jean Boulicault who preceded him in death after 45 years of marriage. He was married to Josephine Hartke for 15 years who preceded him in death. Father of Patricia (Leo) Quinn, Thomas (Donnie Garner) Enders, Brenda (Ken Allen) Enders; grandfather of Brett (Andrea) Quinn and great-grand-father of Kai. He was a loving son, husband, father, father-in-law, grand-father, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Lee served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Lee retired from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after 32 years of service. He was an active member of the Typographic Union #8 holding many different leadership positions (now the CWA Local 6300-District 6). He enjoyed his time of service and cared for his union brothers and sisters. Lee was a wonderful story teller. He brought many smiles and laughs as he reminisced about family, fishing, military life, union challenges, and friends. The family is very grateful for the loving care he received at Parc Provence during the last three years of his journey. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.