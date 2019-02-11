Mooney, Reverend Leland 99, of St. Louis, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise Mooney (nee Ferrell); dearest father of Bob (Joan) Mooney of Visalia, CA, Dennis (Fay) Mooney of Alton, IL and Darlene (Bob) Belyew of Maryland Heights, MO; loving grandfather of Jeanna (Michael) Hasty, Lee (Michelle) Mooney, Andy (Kristen) Belyew, Jon (Stephanie) Belyew and Ben (Heather) Belyew; cherished great-grandfather of 14; dear brother of the late William Mooney and Jewel Mooney; dear uncle and friend. Pastor Mooney enjoyed the work of Christian ministry for more than 60 years. His heart's passion was serving churches, other ministers and preaching the word. Services: Visitation at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 420 Hemsath Rd., St. Charles, Thurs., Feb. 14, 4 p.m. until Funeral Service, 7 p.m. Burial at Shiloh Cemetery, Alton, MO, Friday, 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Grove Christian Center for Missions or Our Father's Business. www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com or call 314-426-6000
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend Leland Mooney.
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
(314) 426-6000
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019