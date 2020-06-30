Lott, Lena Francis "Lee"

(nee Bucher), age 92, formerly of Chesterfield, MO, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in 1946 and received certification as a Dental Technician thereafter. Married in a beautiful double wedding ceremony in Poplar Bluff, MO in 1948 alongside her cherished sister Norma and her husband Louis Aubuchon. She is survived by her three children, Mary Jeanette (Jim) Fellhauer of Woodbridge, VA, Gloria (Rick) Davis of Maryland Heights, MO, Edward (Kathleen) Lott, Jr. of Eureka, MO; Three grandchildren, Craig (Erin) Morris of Fairfax Station, VA, Rick (Amanda) Davis of Lake St Louis, MO, Elliot (Jerry) Buback of Saint Peters, MO; Five great grandchildren, Sean and Ethan Morris, Ashley, Savannah and Brooke Davis; Many first and great nieces and nephews.

Services: Funeral services will be held at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Visitation between 9:00 am to 10:30 am then a Mass will begin promptly at 10:30 am. Funeral procession to Calvary Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee's name may be made to Harris House Treatment and Recovery Center, 276 S River Road, St Charles, MO 63303. Harris House is a public benefit charity under section 501(c) 3 of the IRS code and your contributions are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.