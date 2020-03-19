Morrison, Lenora

(nee Volkerding) March 16, 2020. Lenora Morrison, a loving, truly dedicated person to the last day of her life to her family and friends. She always gave the extra effort of caring to make people feel wanted and cheered them up when they needed it - her smiling inimitable face and voice will be remembered forever!

Loving wife to Arlen, for 39 years; beloved mother to Craig, Clark (Susan), Rick, Laura and Jeff (Denise) Morrison; loving grandmother to Kristin, Jackie, Thomas and William, Lindsey, Carley, Holly and R.J., and Sarah; loving great-grandmother to Rosie, Eleonore and Zinnia. Loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Lenora worked as a nurse and social worker for many years and received her RN from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing. She received her BA from Webster University, and her MSW from Washington University. She worked for many years as a volunteer at the St. Patrick's Center.

Services: A Memorial Service will announced at a later date. More information can be found at boppchapel.com, where friends can sign the family's online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or the .