Morrison, Lenora "Lee"

a loving person who was truly dedicated to her family and friends, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Arlen Morrison for almost 40 years. Beloved mother of Craig, Clark (Susan), Rick, Laura Phillips (Tim), and Jeff (Denise). Grandmother of Dr. Kristin Streiler (Dr. Chris), Jacquelyn, Thomas, William, Lindsey (Kyle), Carley, Holly, RJ, and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Rosemary, Zinnia, and Eleonore. She is survived by her sister, Velma Swoboda, of Washington, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lee was born on August 29, 1932 in Treloar, MO and was the 10th child of 11 children of Leo and Ellen Volkerding. She graduated from St Francis Borgia High School in Washington, MO, class of 1950, and soon thereafter moved to St. Louis to study nursing and earned her RN from DePaul School of Nursing. She would later go on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Webster University and a Master's Degree in Social Work from the George Warren Brown School at Washington University.

She was very active in a number of civic and charitable causes around St Louis, including St Patrick's Center, St. Louis Convention and Visitors Bureau, Missouri History Museum and the American Heart Association. She was a beautiful example of an honorable life to all those around her who always put others before herself. We will miss her dearly.

Services: Funeral Mass on August 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Church. No reception at this time due to recent healthcare restrictions. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer' Association of St Louis or the ALS Society.