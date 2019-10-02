Cormak, Lenore

92, dear daughter of the late Anthony and Emma Zanetic, beloved wife of the late Robert Cormak, loving mother to David Cormak (Twyla) and proud grandmother to Katelyn and Regan Cormak, passed away September 20, 2019.

Born in Missouri in 1967, where she worked at St. Luke's Hospital, retiring in 1992. She was an avid flower gardener and cherished dancing, both ballroom and tap. She learned to tap when she was 7 and took her last lesson when she was in her 70's. To her, everyone should learn to "shuffle off to buffalo"!!

She dearly loved her family and friends, in both Ohio and Missouri, and would like them to celebrate her life by remembering the good time gatherings she enjoyed so much with them.

Services: Private services and burial will be at the family plot in Independence, Ohio, where she will join her late parents and husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice through St. Luke's Hospital, Office of Development, 232 South Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017 (314) 576-2345. https://www.stlukes-stl.com/development/faith-fund.html