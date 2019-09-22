Morrison, Lenore Frances

(nee Crowe) was born December 15, 1913 in Chicago, Illinois and died peacefully on September 15, 2019 in Creve Coeur, Missouri anointed with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Lenore was the beloved husband of the late William K. Morrison; dear father of James (Sheila), John (Helene), and the late Rene (Penny); dear grandmother of 15, great-grandmother "Double G" of 41, and great-great-grandmother of 3; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Little Flower Church, 1264 Arch Terrace, Richmond Heights, Missouri on September 28, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 am with Mass to follow at 10:30 am.

Lenore's family is grateful to the many loving caregivers who comforted Lenore during the last few years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Flower Church.