Thierry, Leo A.

91, of O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of St. Louis, Mo., born June 6, 1928, died March 21, 2020. Born and raised in St. Louis, Leo and his family were longtime residents of the Gurney Court neighborhood. Army veteran of Korean War. Proud General Motors employee for 25 years.

Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, nee Mueller, Thierry; and daughter Linda Hansen.

He is survived by sons Richard (partner Debra Kionka) Thierry of O'Fallon, Ill., and Joseph (Sharon) Thierry of O'Fallon, Mo.; several grandchildren & great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Vasalinda; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden, one of Leo and Dorothy's favorite places. Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com

Services: All funeral services will be private. Leo will be laid to rest with Dorothy at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill., is in charge of arrangements.