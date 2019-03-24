Cooseman, Leo J. 95, Friday, March 22, 2019. Received Last Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Patricia Drewett (nee Hillemeyer); stepfather of 10, Ann (Scott) Million, Robert Drewett, Kathy (Mike) Schlueter, Donald (Josephine) Drewett, Beth Drewett, Janet (Scott) Finke, Dorothy (Dan) Beetz, Charles (Cindy) Drewett, Jean (Pete) Minton, and Amy (David) Payne; grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Services: No visitation. Memorial Mass Thursday, March 28th, 11:00 a.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1414 S. Sappington Rd., Crestwood, MO, 63126. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019