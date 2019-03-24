Leo J. Cooseman

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo J. Cooseman.

Cooseman, Leo J. 95, Friday, March 22, 2019. Received Last Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Patricia Drewett (nee Hillemeyer); stepfather of 10, Ann (Scott) Million, Robert Drewett, Kathy (Mike) Schlueter, Donald (Josephine) Drewett, Beth Drewett, Janet (Scott) Finke, Dorothy (Dan) Beetz, Charles (Cindy) Drewett, Jean (Pete) Minton, and Amy (David) Payne; grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Services: No visitation. Memorial Mass Thursday, March 28th, 11:00 a.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1414 S. Sappington Rd., Crestwood, MO, 63126. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.