Leo J. Dugo

Dugo, Leo J. Tues., March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra Dugo (nee Fears); dear father and father-in-law of Amanda Love, and Jessica (Dan) Brawner; dear grandfather of Dylan, Weston, Truman and Remy; dear brother of John (Jan) Dugo and Barb York; dear brother-in-law of Thom (Patty) Fears and Denise (Tom) Heins; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., March 8, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
