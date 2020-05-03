McKinney, Col. Leon Ellington, Sr. US Army (Retired) passed away Thursday, April 16, in St. Louis, MO, at the age of 89 after a long illness. Col. McKinney is survived by his son Leon Ellington McKinney, Jr., his daughter-in-law Joan L. McKinney, and his grand-daughter Bridget L. McKinney. Col. McKinney was born in Kingsport, TN, on September 10, 1930. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN. He attended East Tennessee State University until he was admitted to the Class of 1955 of the US Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, NY. After graduating from the USMA in June 1955, on September 3, 1955, he married Cornell Class of 1954 graduate Linda Loy Johnson, who was born in New York, NY, on June 8, 1933 and passed away March 21, 2020. He served with distinction in the US Army Corps of Engineers from June 1955 to September 1979. Services: Due to the COVD-19 public health restrictions, services will be held at a later date, to be announced in this newspaper and on Col. McKinney's online memorial page at Legacy.Com. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.