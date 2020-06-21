Leon Poole
Poole, Leon

Passed peacefully June 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Dear son of the late Frank & Hallie Poole; beloved husband of Gloria Poole (nee Stuart); loving father of Diane (Steven) Salamon, & Tim Poole; cherished grandfather of Stuart, Andrew, Conner, Rebecca, Matthew, Isabelle, Daisy, Carlie, & Aviana; dear brother of the late Harold, Everett, Faye Davy, Mildred Larsen, Eileen Davy, Verel, Don, & Betty Seiter; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Private services were held.

Jay B. Smith Service



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
