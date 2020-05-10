Leona Dawn Farris Lucido
1928 - 2020
Lucido, Leona Dawn Farris (nee Terrell) In Loving Memory of our 92 year old mother, passed away May 6, 2020 at her home in Woodson Terrace, MO. She is survived by her children, Dennis Farris, Cheri Brooks, Kevin Farris and Tim Lucido; stepchildren, Penny McGahan, Bob Lucido, Anthony Lucido and Carol Bax; beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Services: There will be a memorial service and celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. For full obituary visit www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
(314) 426-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
RAY AND I are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother LEONA we will remember the thanksgivings we spent with her we will be keeping her family in our thoughts and prayers GOD bless LEONA family and give them peace we shared an amazing grandson CHARLIE FARRIS
BRENDA BRUNS
Family
May 9, 2020
Mom, we will always love and miss you.
Timothy Lucido
Son
