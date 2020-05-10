Lucido, Leona Dawn Farris (nee Terrell) In Loving Memory of our 92 year old mother, passed away May 6, 2020 at her home in Woodson Terrace, MO. She is survived by her children, Dennis Farris, Cheri Brooks, Kevin Farris and Tim Lucido; stepchildren, Penny McGahan, Bob Lucido, Anthony Lucido and Carol Bax; beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Services: There will be a memorial service and celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. For full obituary visit www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.