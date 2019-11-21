Schlimpert, Leona E.

Asleep in Jesus on November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Schlimpert. She was the adoring mother of Susan (the late Dennis) Boyce, Judy (Ray) Redlich and the late Donna Rathert; cherished grandmother of Michele (Daniel) Ley, Jennifer (Eric) Boyce-McNeill, Adrienne (Chris) Mundorf, Charles (Allyson) Rathert, Melody (Jeremiah) Cooper and David Redlich; dear great-grandmother of Logan and Lauren Ley, Flora and Durham McNeill, Elaina and Sidney Rathert, Jackson and Olivia Cooper, Elin and Leona Mundorf.; dear sister of Alfred Magwitz, Edwin Magwitz, Leon Magwitz, Talitha Ochs, Thelma Whitford, Runald Magwitz, Willard Magwitz, Virginia Miget. Beloved Aunt, Great Aunt, and Friend to Many.

Services: Funeral service on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 765 Lemay Ferry Rd., 63125 at 2:00 PM; Visitation on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM; Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 9:15 AM Monday, November 25, 2019.Memorial Donations to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Joni and Friends Missouri, or New Life Evangelistic Center in lieu of flowers.