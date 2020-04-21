Leona M. May
May, Leona M. (nee Klink), on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William May Sr., dear mother of William (Mary Kaye) May Jr., Daniel (Linda) May and Tom (Stacy) May; dear grandmother of Drew (Molly), Kelsey (Gerry), Jessica, Nicholas, Stephanie, Michael, and Steven May; dear great-grandmother of Bennett; dear sister of Leo and Leroy; dear aunt of Mike and Cindy. Leona retired as a nursing supervisor for The American Red Cross. Services: Due to the corona virus pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020.
