Leona V. McKee (1914 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona V. McKee.
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Pillar Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

McKee, Leona V. (nee Heidel) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wed., July 10, 2019 in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. McKee, Sr.; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jacky (Rich) Weber, Paul J. (Midge) McKee, Jr., Mike (Vicki) McKee and Mary Jo (Gregg) Mullen; dear grandmother of 19, greatgrandmother of 44, dear sister of the late Bernice Hennekes; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat. July 13, 10:00 a.m. to Our Lady of the Pillar Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Disease Research Fund, c/o The Foundations for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Dr., Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110. Visitation 4-9 p.m. Friday. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.