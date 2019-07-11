McKee, Leona V. (nee Heidel) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wed., July 10, 2019 in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. McKee, Sr.; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jacky (Rich) Weber, Paul J. (Midge) McKee, Jr., Mike (Vicki) McKee and Mary Jo (Gregg) Mullen; dear grandmother of 19, greatgrandmother of 44, dear sister of the late Bernice Hennekes; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat. July 13, 10:00 a.m. to Our Lady of the Pillar Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Disease Research Fund, c/o The Foundations for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Dr., Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110. Visitation 4-9 p.m. Friday. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 11, 2019