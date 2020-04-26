Drew, Leonard E. 85, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The beloved husband of Barbara Drew (nee Chadduck) for 53 years; loving father of Robert (Kelly) Drew; cherished grandpa of Alyssa and Matthew Drew. Len was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Genevieve Drew (nee Skaja) and his siblings Daniel and William Drew and Rose Scott. He was a loving uncle, cousin and friend. Len was a 4th Degree Knight with the Wentzville Knights of Columbus Council #10154. He enjoyed coaching khoury league ball, bowling and being with his family. Services: The family will have a private Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or for Masses. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.