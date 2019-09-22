Amsler, Leonard Emmett

Entered God's Kingdom on September 17, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Home with family present. Loving husband of Marian (Hercules); dear father of Cheryl (Lyle) Doeschot, Tom (Ileana) Amsler, Maureen (Leonard) Chirco, Peggy (Dennis) Meier, Mary Kay (Dan) Goodman, Mike (Karis) Amsler, and Sue (Jason) Schwent. Dear grandfather of Drew (Liz), Brian, and Nick Doeschot; Matt (Katie), Danny, Chris, Mary Beth, and Joe Amsler; Vincenzo and Dominic Chirco; John Mihaljevic; Tom (Dana), Tim (Kendra), Jeffrey (Molly), and Danielle Goodman; Michael Amsler and Carter Schwent. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, step-grandpa, and friend.

Services: Len donated his body to SLU. Visitation and Mass at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3923 Wilmington, St. Louis, MO, 63116 on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation with the family from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m.