Leonard Emmett Amsler

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3923 Wilmington
St. Louis, MO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3923 Wilmington
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Amsler, Leonard Emmett

Entered God's Kingdom on September 17, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Home with family present. Loving husband of Marian (Hercules); dear father of Cheryl (Lyle) Doeschot, Tom (Ileana) Amsler, Maureen (Leonard) Chirco, Peggy (Dennis) Meier, Mary Kay (Dan) Goodman, Mike (Karis) Amsler, and Sue (Jason) Schwent. Dear grandfather of Drew (Liz), Brian, and Nick Doeschot; Matt (Katie), Danny, Chris, Mary Beth, and Joe Amsler; Vincenzo and Dominic Chirco; John Mihaljevic; Tom (Dana), Tim (Kendra), Jeffrey (Molly), and Danielle Goodman; Michael Amsler and Carter Schwent. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, step-grandpa, and friend.

Services: Len donated his body to SLU. Visitation and Mass at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3923 Wilmington, St. Louis, MO, 63116 on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation with the family from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
