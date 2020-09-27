Bogucki, Leonard J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., Sept. 23, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Rosalie Bogucki (nee Supper) for 57 years; dearest father of Roselyn (Rick) Page and Christine (Dan ) Ray; proud grandfather of Danielle (Tim) Jansen and Shane Page; dear brother of Eugene Bogucki and Joanne (Tom) Krsul; preceded in death by siblings Edward Bogucki and Florence Bosslet; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church Tue, Sept. 29 at 10am. Inurnment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.