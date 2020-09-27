1/
Leonard J. Bogucki
Bogucki, Leonard J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., Sept. 23, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Rosalie Bogucki (nee Supper) for 57 years; dearest father of Roselyn (Rick) Page and Christine (Dan ) Ray; proud grandfather of Danielle (Tim) Jansen and Shane Page; dear brother of Eugene Bogucki and Joanne (Tom) Krsul; preceded in death by siblings Edward Bogucki and Florence Bosslet; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church Tue, Sept. 29 at 10am. Inurnment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
