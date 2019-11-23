Jordan, Leonard
born 1/10/32 to Lillie and Leonard Jordan, Sr., Murphy, MS. 2 brothers and 1 sister, preceded him in death. He confessed Christ as a child. He joined Grace M.B. Church (Rev. Joel K. Davis, Sr.) He was a Deacon for 45 yrs. Retired from Metropolitan STL Sewer District - 35 yrs. Children Leonard Norwood and Martha Ruffin preceded him in death. Survived by wife Martha, children, James Jordan & Claude Ruffin, Elbert Jordan & Rodney Williams (Shakira), and Mildred Holland (Stephen), stepchildren Christine Terry, Kenny and Henry Williams; and a host of grandkids, great grandkids (a special great grandson Terrance Williams), great-great grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment Lake Charles Cemetery.