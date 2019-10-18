Madalon, Leonard Joseph, Sr.

of St. Louis, was welcomed into our Lord's loving arms on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Carol Madalon (nee Daues); loving father of Leonard Jr. (Amy), Michael (Leilani), Lisa (Todd Noel), Joseph (Rachael), and adopted father to Gyanesh Lama; dear brother of Sylvia Petro and Gloria Openlander, dear brother-in-law of Ruth Madalon, dear uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Mon., Oct. 21 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., 63110: Visitation at 9:30 am with the Mass to follow at 10:30 am. Donations may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. For more information, please visit www.k-brothers.com Kriegshauser BROTHERS