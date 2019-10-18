Leonard Joseph Madalon Sr. (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave
Obituary
Madalon, Leonard Joseph, Sr.

of St. Louis, was welcomed into our Lord's loving arms on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Carol Madalon (nee Daues); loving father of Leonard Jr. (Amy), Michael (Leilani), Lisa (Todd Noel), Joseph (Rachael), and adopted father to Gyanesh Lama; dear brother of Sylvia Petro and Gloria Openlander, dear brother-in-law of Ruth Madalon, dear uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Mon., Oct. 21 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., 63110: Visitation at 9:30 am with the Mass to follow at 10:30 am. Donations may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
