Madalon, Leonard Joseph, Sr.

of St Louis, was welcomed into our Lord's loving arms on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Carol Madalon (nee Daues); loving father of Leonard Jr. (Amy), Michael (Leilani), Lisa (Todd Noel), Joseph (Rachael), and adopted father to Gyanesh Lama; cherished grandfather of Lenny III, John, Andrew, Josephine, Tanner, Tate, Tucker, Rowen, Estelle, Vera and Vivian; dear brother of Sylvia Petro and Gloria Openlander, dear brother-in-law of Ruth Madalon, dear uncle and friend.

Leonard was born on July 5, 1934 to the late Joseph and Dena Madalon (nee Ferronato). He was preceded in death by his brother David. He was a lifelong resident of St. Louis and devoted parishioner of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. He served honorably in the United States Army as a Missile Defense Crewman (1957-1959). He started and operated the Madalon Plumbing Co with his brother David for 30 years until 1994.

Leonard gave his life to serving others, especially the Lord. A much-loved husband, father and grandfather, he also devoted his time to Holy Innocents and St. Ambrose Parishes. He has left his footprint on the world through his kindness, strength and generosity.

Services: Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Mon., Oct. 21 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., 63110: Visitation at 9:30 am with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

