Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Sanneman, Leonard Joseph 58, resident of Imperial, MO passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was a Sales Associate of H&G Sales/Schultz Door. He is preceded in death by his father Leonard A Sanneman and brother Lawrence. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Nancy (Banner) Sanneman, son Jared (Jessica), daughter Jessica (Alex), mother Mary, brother Mark (Laurie) and sister Mona. Services: Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis MO 63129 on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery 3906 Mt. Olive Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125 on Monday June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 28, 2019
