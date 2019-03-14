Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Kaplan. View Sign

Kaplan, Leonard September 27, 1930 - March 13, 2019; passed away in Boca Raton, Florida on March 13, 2019. Mr. Kaplan was the beloved husband of Norma (Krasner) Kaplan; the dear father of Betsy Kaplan Cytron (Ron), Andy Kaplan, and Michael Kaplan (Lorie); and the loving Zayde of Jess Cytron (Mat), Melanie Cytron, Jacob Cytron, and Grant Kaplan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nettie; his in-laws, Louis and Pauline Krasner; and his brother Paul. He had many cousins and wonderful friends. Mr. Kaplan was a generous contributor to numerous charities, and was especially fond of Jewish causes. He was widely admired for his work in the lumber business founded by his grandfather, and land development businesses which created affordable family housing in the St. Louis area. Services: A graveside service will be held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol, 9125 Ladue Road, on Friday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Shiva will be held at the family home. Please visit

9430 Olive Blvd

St Louis , MO 63132

