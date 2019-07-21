Raiffie, Leonard Lenny 78, of Chesterfield, Mo. Died July 19th, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Vicki (Bassin) Raiffie. Adored father to Stacy Fendelman and Cheri (Scott) Rich. Devoted grandfather to Zachary and Ross Fendelman, Lily and Ben Rich. Dearest brother to Herb Raiffie and Marilyn (Raiffie) Leach. Special brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to all who knew him. Services: Services Monday, July 22, 11 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth with interment to follow at Chesed Shel Emeth, White Road. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019