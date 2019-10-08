Leonard W. DeClue Sr. (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
DeClue, Leonard W. Sr.

84, of Swansea, IL, died October 4, 2019. Born March 23, 1935 in Cadet, MO. Leonard worked for 40+ years at Ralston Purina and retired as an operations manager.

Preceded in death by wife, Joan Kay DeClue; parents, Walter & Sadie (nee Torrence) DeClue; & siblings, Donald 'Butch' DeClue & Rose Mary Campbell.

Surviving are children, Denise (Richard) Rowley, Leonard (Debbie) DeClue Jr., David (Jen) DeClue, & Janis (Jack) Swank; siblings, Benard DeClue & Catherine 'Kitty' Haley; four grandchildren & four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, Fairview Heights, IL. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.

Services: Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 10 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10 at the funeral home with Rev. Jack Swank. Private burial will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
