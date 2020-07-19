Fuehne, Leota M. "Lee"

77, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at her home after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Chicago, IL, Lee is survived by her loving husband James, daughters Antoinette McCauley and Bernadette Smith, son Francis "Frank" Calkins, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons Donald and William David. Lee was outgoing beyond belief and never met a stranger. She will be

missed by all who knew her.

Services: Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL SERVICE.