Fuehne, Leota M. "Lee"

77, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at her home after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Chicago, IL, Lee is survived by her loving husband James, daughters Antoinette McCauley and Bernadette Smith, son Francis "Frank" Calkins, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons Donald and William David. Lee was outgoing beyond belief and never met a stranger. She will be

missed by all who knew her.

Services: Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL SERVICE.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
