Cagle, Leroy

87, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sept. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary E. Cagle (nee: Humphreys) of 65 yrs; loving father and father-in-law of Tom (Robin) Cagle, Kathy (Mark) Muesenfechter, Tim Cagle, Terri (Jeff) Fox, and Patti (Bernie) Ottenlips; cherished grandfather of 12; great grandfather of 7 and more on the way; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial visitation, Sat., Sept. 21, 2019, 9 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 1625 Swallow Dr.. Inurnment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Leroy to Lafayette Industries North Inc. Sheltered Workshop, 4621 World Parkway Circle, St. Louis, MO 63134 would be appreciated.