Russo, Leroy R. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anita Marie Russo (nee Coughlin); loving father of Kathy (Ron) Coleman, Linda Russo, Phil (Teresa) Russo, and the late Tony (surviving Jeanne) Russo, Sr.; dearest grandfather of Katie, Shawn (Trisha), Jason (Rachael), Tony Jr. (Dina), Jim (Lauren), Joe (Casey), Keith, Daniel (Katie), Chris, Michelle and Melissa; dear greatgrandfather of 24; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, June 21, 9:45 AM to St. Mary Magdalen Church (Brentwood) for 10:30 AM Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 17, 2019