Leroy R. Russo

Leroy R. Russo Obituary
Russo, Leroy R. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anita Marie Russo (nee Coughlin); loving father of Kathy (Ron) Coleman, Linda Russo, Phil (Teresa) Russo, and the late Tony (surviving Jeanne) Russo, Sr.; dearest grandfather of Katie, Shawn (Trisha), Jason (Rachael), Tony Jr. (Dina), Jim (Lauren), Joe (Casey), Keith, Daniel (Katie), Chris, Michelle and Melissa; dear greatgrandfather of 24; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, June 21, 9:45 AM to St. Mary Magdalen Church (Brentwood) for 10:30 AM Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 17, 2019
