St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Raymond Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Raymond Simpson Obituary

Simpson, Leroy Raymond

Passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Simpson; loving father of Debbie (Rich) Etling, Gary (Mary) Simpson, and Bobby (Mary) Simpson, Fred (Chris) Amad; dearest grandfather of Rachel (Jim), Robert (Jamie), Becky (Mark), Sarah, Christine (Max), Jessica (Lanny), Laurie (Scott), Colleen (Nick), Annie and Ellie (Billy); dear great-grandfather of Dylan, Keagan, Brogan, Maximus, Maddox, Allie, Leah, Cameron, Jacob, Corbin, Austin, Mya (Zach), Liam, Oliver, Silas, Cecilia, Rowan and Linden; dear great-great-grandfather of Maci and Nova; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, September 27, 9:00 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now