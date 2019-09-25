|
|
Simpson, Leroy Raymond
Passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Simpson; loving father of Debbie (Rich) Etling, Gary (Mary) Simpson, and Bobby (Mary) Simpson, Fred (Chris) Amad; dearest grandfather of Rachel (Jim), Robert (Jamie), Becky (Mark), Sarah, Christine (Max), Jessica (Lanny), Laurie (Scott), Colleen (Nick), Annie and Ellie (Billy); dear great-grandfather of Dylan, Keagan, Brogan, Maximus, Maddox, Allie, Leah, Cameron, Jacob, Corbin, Austin, Mya (Zach), Liam, Oliver, Silas, Cecilia, Rowan and Linden; dear great-great-grandfather of Maci and Nova; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, September 27, 9:00 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019