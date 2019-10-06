Sachs, Leroy

October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia Sachs; dear father and father-in-law of Richard Sachs (Sheila), Don Sachs (Suzanne Simard) and the late Susan Ellen Sachs; dear grandfather of Jason Sachs (Elizabeth), Sara Gewurz (Ben), Hannah Sachs and Nava Sachs; dear great-grandfather of Abbey Sachs and Maya, Eli and Talia Gewurz; dear brother of the late Marcus Sachs (late Sara).

Services: Graveside service Monday, October 7, 1:30 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Mathematics Education Trust of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, PO Box 75842, Baltimore MD 21275-5842. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

