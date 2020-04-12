|
Zabel, Leslie V. "Les"
of St. Louis and formerly of Mount Olive, IL, Asleep in Jesus, Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to Doris C. (nee Malke); dearest father of Carol (Jim) Falkner, Diane (Scott) Lawrence; cherished grandfather of Ann (Joe) Voss, Scott (Renu Hooda) Falkner, Nicole (Dan) Madigan, Bethany (Tom) Schlund, Kara (Mark) Chupka; loving great-grandfather of Tyler and Conner Voss, Arya and Zoey Hooda Falkner, Abby and Hannah Schlund, Harper, Meghan, and Hannah Madigan, and Emma and Luke Chupka; dear brother of the late Wilbert (Viola) Zabel and Elaine (George) Schmidt.
Les was a faithful and longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church, St. Louis. He served in WWII in the US Coast Guard, loved all sports, worked for a few years as a minor league baseball umpire and retired as a production scheduler from Rawlings Sporting Goods.
Services: No visitation. A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church (5218 Neosho St., St. Louis, MO 63109) at a later date. Memorials to Hope Lutheran Church appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020