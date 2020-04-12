St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Leslie V. "Les" Zabel

Leslie V. "Les" Zabel Obituary

Zabel, Leslie V. "Les"

of St. Louis and formerly of Mount Olive, IL, Asleep in Jesus, Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to Doris C. (nee Malke); dearest father of Carol (Jim) Falkner, Diane (Scott) Lawrence; cherished grandfather of Ann (Joe) Voss, Scott (Renu Hooda) Falkner, Nicole (Dan) Madigan, Bethany (Tom) Schlund, Kara (Mark) Chupka; loving great-grandfather of Tyler and Conner Voss, Arya and Zoey Hooda Falkner, Abby and Hannah Schlund, Harper, Meghan, and Hannah Madigan, and Emma and Luke Chupka; dear brother of the late Wilbert (Viola) Zabel and Elaine (George) Schmidt.

Les was a faithful and longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church, St. Louis. He served in WWII in the US Coast Guard, loved all sports, worked for a few years as a minor league baseball umpire and retired as a production scheduler from Rawlings Sporting Goods.

Services: No visitation. A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church (5218 Neosho St., St. Louis, MO 63109) at a later date. Memorials to Hope Lutheran Church appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
