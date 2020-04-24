Leslie Vinson Freeman
Freeman Jr., Leslie Vinson Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Florence "Flo" Freeman for over 71 years; loving father of James Freeman and the late Donald Freeman; adoring grandpa of Anne Freeman and Natalie (Jordan) Diggs; cherished great-grandpa of Fletcher Diggs; dear brother of Mary Jo (Donald) Pickens and the late Fred (Sue) Freeman; dear father-in-law of Sandy and Cyndi; our dearest uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Vin was a World War II veteran in the 83rd Infantry Division who bravely fought in the Battle of The Bulge and who was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, 4 Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, 4 Campaign Stars and the Belgium and French Legion of Honor. He served in France, Belgium, Luxenbourg, Holland and Germany. He participated in the St. Louis Senior Olympics for over 30 years and won many Gold Medals for Race Walking. Before retiring he worked in hospital financial management and he also had been a real estate broker. Services: A Memorial service will be held at a later date with details to follow. Interment at Jefferson Barrackcs National Cemetery was held in private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Veterans Service Fund, 9700 Page Ave., St. Louis, MO 63132 or the U.S.O. Lambert Field, P.O. Box 10367, St. Louis, MO 63145 appreciated. Kutis Affton service.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020.
