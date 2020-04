Dear Wanda and family,

How wonderful for me to get acquainted especially with you, Wanda, and then to meet Les one Sunday at church. Bill had met him too and both of us were impressed by his quiet Christian confidence in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Both of you exemplified the steady growth of faith we are promised by unfailing attention paid to Word and Sacrament.



Wanda, I know our church family as well as your blood family will surround you with love and that you will not be apart from Jesus in the months and years to come.



His is risen! Alleluia!



Love,

Jan Dieterichs

Friend