Dudley, Lester

Lester Dudley was born in August 20th, 1921 in Hartville, Missouri. He passed away on December 14th, 2019 at the age of 98.

His first wife of 59 years, Virginia Dudley preceded him in death and was also a long time Post Dispatch employee.

He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Carole Anderson, sons, Lee Dudley and Stephen Dudley. Six grandchildren and Seven

great grandchildren.

Lester was an alumnus of the College of the Ozarks. He served in WWII in the US Navy as an electrician's mate and was assigned

to the Carrier, USS Randolph. After the war, Lester worked at the St Louis Post Dispatch and the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St Louisas an electrician, retiring in 1990. Lester was also an active member of the St Louis Rose Society.

Visitation: 4 to 7 pm Wednesday, December 18th, The service will be at noon Thursday, December 19th, both at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd (@Wilson Rd) Chesterfield, Missouri 63017