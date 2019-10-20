Johnson, Lester E.

Entered into rest Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 66 years of late Margaret L. Johnson (nee Orlet); dear father of Joyce (James) Voges, Don (Laura) Johnson and Diana (Andrew) Ensign; dear grandfather of Mike (Kristi), Erin (Andrew), Kim (Mike), Kyle and Katie; dear great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of Evelyn (Jim) Gibson, late Helen and late Mildred; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Tuesday October 22, 2019 10:00 am at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes 7027 Gravois Ave. 63116. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.