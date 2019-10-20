Lester E. Johnson

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
View Map
Obituary
Johnson, Lester E.

Entered into rest Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 66 years of late Margaret L. Johnson (nee Orlet); dear father of Joyce (James) Voges, Don (Laura) Johnson and Diana (Andrew) Ensign; dear grandfather of Mike (Kristi), Erin (Andrew), Kim (Mike), Kyle and Katie; dear great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of Evelyn (Jim) Gibson, late Helen and late Mildred; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Tuesday October 22, 2019 10:00 am at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes 7027 Gravois Ave. 63116. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
