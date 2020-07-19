Gibson, Lester

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection June 5, 2020, at age 85 in Estero, Fla., from pancreatic cancer. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Les was a typesetter by trade, learning his profession at Hadley Technical High School. He was a founding member of St. Sabina Parish in Florissant, Mo., raising four children and instilling in them a deep respect for faith, family and lifelong learning. A quiet man, he spoke loudest by example, steadfastly demonstrating loyalty to friends and patience in adversity. He was born in St. Louis on July 10, 1934, to the late Richard and Ella Pearl Gibson. After naval service, he met and married the girl down the street. For 35 years, he was beloved husband to the late Betty (Clifford) Gibson until her death in 1994. He leaves as a loving father and father-in-law to Rick (Missy) Gibson; Mike (Kara) Gibson; Leslie (Tom) McCarthy; and Jeff (Karen) Gibson; as adoring grandfather to Dan (Jess) and Nick (Haley) Gibson; Hannah, Andrew and Zachary Gibson; Matthew and Jack McCarthy; and Mia and Katerina Gibson; as great-grandfather to Ramsey and Max Gibson; and as longtime companion to Nancy Hucke.

Services: He will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in a private ceremony, with a celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Sabina, 1625 Swallow Ln., Florissant. If desired, memorials can be made to St. Louis University High, 4970 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, Mo., 63110.