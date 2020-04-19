Severin, Lester Walter 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Survived by his most beloved wife of 71 years, Doris Severin. Son of the late Walter and Hazel Severin, and brother to the late June Severin; beloved father of Deborah Beezley (Michael), Susan Neu, Christopher Severin (Donna), and Gregory Severin (Rose Windmiller); dearest grandfather of Daniel, Patrick (Theresa), Corey (Ali), Katie (Joshua), Hannah, and Catherine (John), and great-grandfather of Flora. Dear Uncle and friend to many. Lester was a graduate of McKinley High School and played professional baseball for the Brooklyn Dodgers, where he amassed a career batting average of .315 over six minor league seasons. Lester served in the Air Force in World War II and starred on the Chanute Air Force baseball team. He worked as a salesman for many years. A true family man with a great wit and artistic talents, Lester was an avid movie buff who could name nearly every obscure actor during Hollywood's Golden Age. He was most proud of his beautiful wife, Doris, and his family. He gave us much love and laughter. His greatest joy was the time spent with his family and friends. We will miss his kindness, humor and love for the rest of our lives. Services: Because of COVID-19, there will be no services. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Kriegshauser BROTHERS

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.